Czech minority coalition government faces no-confidence vote

But the opposition doesn’t have enough votes to oust the government after the Communists indicated they were not planning to vote against the government.

Event if the opposition succeeds, President Milos Zeman said he would ask the government to stay in office until a parliamentary election scheduled for early October.

The Czech Republic has been one of the hardest-hit European countries by the pandemic. The nation of 10.7 million people had almost 1.7 million confirmed cases with over 30,000 deaths. The falling numbers of new cases recently has made it possible for the government to relax its coronavirus restrictions.

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, June 3, 2021. The Czech coalition government led by populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis is facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote during the session. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

