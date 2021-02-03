Czech court ruling on electoral law to help small parties

The Constitutional Court dismissed those rules which it said gave big parties disproportionately high numbers of parliamentary seats after elections, saying it's not in line with the proportional representation electoral system used in elections for the lower house of Parliament.

The court has also canceled parts of the law under which parties join forces to run as coalitions. To gain parliamentary seats, any party needs to reach a 5% threshold of the popular vote. So far, two-party coalitions needed to win 10%, three parties needed 15% and so on. The ruling also sets the 5% threshold for any coalition.