Cyprus trial of UK man accused of murdering wife starts

Speaking to the U.K. newspaper the Mirror, Hunter’s daughter Lesley said that her mother had “begged him for a long time (to assist her death) and was very clear about what she wanted.”

But prosecutors say there’s no tangible evidence — like a written note — to suggest that Hunter’s wife had ever asked him specifically to help her die.

Prosecutors also disputed that there was any medical diagnosis proving that Janice Hunter suffered from leukemia or “blood cancer.” They also said defense attorneys turned down a deal to have Hunter plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter that would have resulted in a prison sentence of only a few years.

Polak countered that the burden remains on prosecutors to demonstrate a motive as to why Hunter would want to murder his wife.

He said there was an “unofficial” offer to get Hunter to plead guilty to manslaughter, but there would be “no point” in putting a man of his age in prison, dismissing a suggestion by prosecutors that anything short of manslaughter charge would create a negative legal precedent.