Cyprus seeks UN help to stem asylum-seeker 'avalanche'

The buffer zone was formed in the wake of a 1974 Turkish invasion that was triggered by a coup aimed at union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a declaration of independence by Turkish Cypriots in Cyprus’ northern third, where most migrants arrive to the island.

Nouris said three Greek Cypriot villages are completely ensconced within that U.N. buffer zone, which he called “blind spots” where Cypriot authorities have no access and cannot control migrant crossings.

Elsewhere along the buffer zone, Cyprus government authorities are putting up barriers including barbed wire fences and high-tech surveillance systems and have formed a 300-strong patrol unit that will seek to obstruct crossings.

Cyprus joined the European Union in 2004, but the buffer zone is not considered an EU external border. Nouris said the 27-nation bloc has formally acknowledged the buffer zone as a irregular migration gateway and empowered Cypriot authorities to stop crossings using all means employed at external borders.

Nouris repeated that Cyprus has the highest per capita number of asylum-seekers in the EU and accused Turkey of channeling migrants to the island. He also said, for the first time ever, 780 Afghans arrived in Cyprus last year.

