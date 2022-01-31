Cyprus overturns UK woman's conviction for making up rape

Lawyer Nicoletta Charalambidou called the ruling “a very important day for women's rights" in Cyprus and said the defense team would now try to get to the bottom of why authorities failed to “effectively investigate" the rape claims.

In a statement, the woman's family expressed relief that Cypriot authorities “recognized the flaws in their legal process.”

“Whilst this decision doesn't excuse the way she was treated by the police or the judge or those in authority, it does bring with it the hope that my daughter's suffering will at least bring positive changes in the way victims of crime are treated," the statement said.

Defense lawyers had said that the woman — whose identity hasn’t been formally released and was 19 at the time of her trial — was suffering from a stress disorder and had been pressured into making an “unreliable” retraction.

They said the “discourteous” lower court judge Michalis Papathanasiou didn’t give defense lawyers the chance to put forward evidence supporting the woman’s claims.

Judge Papathanasiou said in his original ruling that the woman defendant didn’t tell the truth and tried to deceive the court with “evasive” statements in her testimony. He said the woman had admitted to investigators that she made up the claims because she was “ashamed” after finding out that some of the Israelis had videoed her having consensual sex with her Israeli boyfriend on their cellphones.

A group of activists who gathered at the steps of the Supreme Court and held up banners reading “I Believe Her" and “The Patriarchy Arms Rapists, Judges" cheered and clapped as the ruling was announced.

Prior to the Supreme Court ruling, the British government had said it had raised “numerous concerns” with Cypriot authorities about the judicial process in the case and the woman’s right to a fair trial.