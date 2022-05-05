Cyprus holds British man in traffic death of Swedish tourist

A Cyprus court ordered that the man, who hasn’t been named in line with police rules, remain in custody for six days until investigators are ready to bring charges against him in the death of 46-year-old Camilla Christina Pamdahl.

Police said the accident occurred early Wednesday evening as Pamdahl attempted to traverse a crosswalk along Ayia Napa’s busy main thoroughfare. The suspect fled the scene of the accident on foot. Police tracked him down and arrested him.