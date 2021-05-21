Cyprus asks EU to prevent migrant boat departures from Syria

Nouris says Cyprus doesn’t have the resources to host any more migrants and cannot be turned into a “massive migrant camp.”

“We have all the good will to help people who are in real need, but at the same time, we can’t to send a clear message that our capabilities aren’t inexhaustible," he said. "We have long since exceeded our ability to host people.”

Nouris said a chronic problem with delays in processing asylum claims has been overcome, and 4,000 such claims have been rejected. He said the real issue is the lack of bilateral agreements that would allow Cyprus to deport people with rejected asylum claims.

He said Cyprus has consistently petitioned the EU to move ahead with repatriation agreements that would obligate countries to take back their citizens whose asylum claims have been rejected.

Cyprus has an agreement with neighboring Lebanon to prevent boats loaded with migrants from reaching its shores. But human rights groups say the agreement breaches international law because Cypriot authorities don’t offer migrants the opportunity to file for asylum.

“Asylum claims cannot be examined at the point of departure, nothing in the law provides for this,” said human rights lawyer Corina Drousiotou.