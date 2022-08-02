journal-news logo
Cyprus announces first detected monkeypox case

Nation & World
58 minutes ago
The Cyprus Health Ministry says a 40-year-old man is the east Mediterranean island nation's first confirmed monkeypox case

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Cyprus Health Ministry said Tuesday that a 40-year-old man is the east Mediterranean island nation’s first confirmed monkeypox case.

The ministry said the case was detected after the man underwent a laboratory test at the Cypriot capital’s General Hospital. It said the individual has a history of travel abroad and has exhibited “clinical symptoms compatible the monkeypox disease.”

The patient has been admitted to a specially modified ward at Nicosia General Hospital for treatment of monkeypox cases.

