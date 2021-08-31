Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December

The official said the pontiff’s two-day visit will take place Dec. 2-3 when he will hold talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. Little else is known about the pope's itinerary. The official, who is knowledgeable about the plans for the visit, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he’s not permitted to speak publicly.

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, didn’t confirm or deny the trip, saying in an email to the AP: “Some trip hypotheses are under study for the autumn but it’s premature to speak about them."