journal-news logo
X

Cyberknife pulls upset to win Arkansas Derby; filly 3rd

Cyberknife, ridden by jockey Florent Geroux, heads through the first turn on the way to winning the Arkansas Derby horse race Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

caption arrowCaption
Cyberknife, ridden by jockey Florent Geroux, heads through the first turn on the way to winning the Arkansas Derby horse race Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Nation & World
Updated 4 minutes ago
Cyberknife won the $1.25 million Arkansas Derby by 2 3/4 lengths in the richest prep race for the Kentucky Derby

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Cyberknife won the $1.25 million Arkansas Derby by 2 3/4 lengths on Saturday in the richest prep race for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Florent Geroux, Cyberknife ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.42. The 3-year-old colt earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby on May 7. He paid $13.60, $7 and $3.60.

Cyberknife sat off the pace before taking the lead in the stretch for trainer Brad Cox, who also won the Oaklawn Mile with Fulsome.

Barber Road returned $7.40 and $4 and earned 40 qualifying points.

Secret Oath, the filly trained by 86-year-old Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, paid $2.80 to show as the 7-5 wagering favorite. She earned 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, although she may run in the Derby-eve Kentucky Oaks.

Doppelganger finished fourth and earned 10 qualifying points. The colt had been with Hall of Famer Bob Baffert before being transferred to Tim Yakteen. Baffert's 90-day suspension begins Monday. He has been sanctioned stemming from the disqualification of Medina Spirit, who finished first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

caption arrowCaption
Florent Geroux, front, celebrates atop Cyberknife after winning in the Arkansas Derby horse race Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Thomas Metthe

Florent Geroux, front, celebrates atop Cyberknife after winning in the Arkansas Derby horse race Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Thomas Metthe

caption arrowCaption
Florent Geroux, front, celebrates atop Cyberknife after winning in the Arkansas Derby horse race Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Thomas Metthe

Credit: Thomas Metthe

caption arrowCaption
Katie Tolbert, right, the exercise rider for Cyberknife, gives the horse a kiss after jockey Florent Geroux rode the horse to victory in the Arkansas Derby on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Thomas Metthe

Katie Tolbert, right, the exercise rider for Cyberknife, gives the horse a kiss after jockey Florent Geroux rode the horse to victory in the Arkansas Derby on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Thomas Metthe

caption arrowCaption
Katie Tolbert, right, the exercise rider for Cyberknife, gives the horse a kiss after jockey Florent Geroux rode the horse to victory in the Arkansas Derby on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Thomas Metthe

Credit: Thomas Metthe

caption arrowCaption
Jockey Florent Geroux clenches his fist after Cyberknife won the Arkansas Derby horse race Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Thomas Metthe

Jockey Florent Geroux clenches his fist after Cyberknife won the Arkansas Derby horse race Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Thomas Metthe

caption arrowCaption
Jockey Florent Geroux clenches his fist after Cyberknife won the Arkansas Derby horse race Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Thomas Metthe

Credit: Thomas Metthe

In Other News
1
California peregrine falcon finds partner after mate's death
2
Kupcho takes 6-shot lead into Mission Hills major finale
3
National park battlefield irises may mark razed Black homes
4
Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in Final Four
5
Alaska's leadership lauds late congressman at memorial
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top