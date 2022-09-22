journal-news logo
X

Cyberattack steals passenger data from Portuguese airline

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
Portugal’s national airline TAP Air Portugal says hackers obtained the personal data of some of its customers and have published the information on the dark web

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s national airline TAP Air Portugal says hackers obtained the personal data of some of its customers and have published the information on the dark web.

No payment data was taken in the cyberattack, the flag carrier said in a statement late Wednesday.

The attack began almost a month ago and is being investigated by Portuguese authorities, with the help of specialists from Microsoft, the airline said.

The hackers obtained the name, nationality, sex, date of birth and address, email and telephone contact details, the airline said, without elaborating.

Portuguese newspaper Expresso said a hacker group called Ragnar Locker was offering the information of 1.5 million TAP Air Portugal customers on the dark web.

In Other News
1
Khmer Rouge tribunal ends work after 16 years, 3 judgments
2
Norway central bank raises key rate to fight inflation
3
Turkish lira hits record low before central bank meeting
4
Turkish lira hits record low before central bank meeting
5
Bank of England poised for another big interest rate hike
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top