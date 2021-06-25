Health scare delays NC State-Vandy at College World Series

Details were not released, but ESPN reported that NC State had at least one player test positive for COVID-19 and that relief pitcher Evan Justice and second baseman J.T. Jarrett were not at TD Ameritrade Park.

NC State coach Elliott Avent said at his postgame news conference Monday that an illness was running through the team but made no mention of it possibly being COVID-19. He said associate head coach Chris Hart had been sick for five or six days and that Jarrett and pitcher Cameron Cotter weren't feeling well.