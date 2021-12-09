CVS Health hikes dividend, eyes push into primary care

Walgreens, for instance, is attaching hundreds of VillageMD primary care practices to its stores over the next few years.

CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said in early November that while primary care makes up a small part of overall costs, “it wields significant influence on the total medical cost picture.”

“We really believe that we need to kind of push into the primary care so that we can influence the overall cost of care,” she said.

On Thursday, the company also said that it will increase its annual dividend by 10% from $2 to $2.20 starting in February. The company also has approved a $10 billion share repurchase program and said it was the first time CVS Health has made either move in about four years.

CVS Health expects adjusted earnings of $8.10 to $8.30 per share next year on $304 billion to $309 billion in total revenue.

Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $8.24 per share on $301.2 billion in sales for 2022, according to FactSet.

Shares of Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corp. climbed more than 2% to $95.39 in premarket trading.