CVS beats Q1 expectations, cuts outlook after buying spree

It’s also short of the $8.76 Wall Street had been projecting, according to a poll of analysts by FactSet.

CVS Health runs a drugstore chain with nearly 10,000 locations. It manages prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers, and it provides coverage for more than 25 million people through its Aetna arm.

Insurance enrollment grew by more than 1 million people in the first quarter as the company mostly added customers from state-based individual insurance marketplaces.

CVS Health also processed more pharmacy claims in the quarter as it added business and saw more claims from a cough, cold and flu season that turned out worse than last year.

A drop in COVID-19 vaccinations balanced those gains.

Sales also increased in the business that includes CVS drugstores. But CVS Health also said that segment was affected by a drop in coronavirus testing and continued to feel pressure from tight prescription reimbursement.

CVS Health has been adjusting its store count based on factors like population shifts and customer buying patterns. CEO Karen Lynch told analysts Wednesday that the company has shuttered more than 100 locations so far this year.

It's on track to close 300 this year and a total of 900 by 2024.

In the first quarter, total revenue jumped 11% to $85.28 billion. Earnings adjusted for one-time items came in at $2.20 per share.

Analysts predicted earnings of $2.09 per share on $80.79 billion in revenue.

CVS Health Corp. also said Wednesday that operating income fell nearly 3% to $3.45 billion in the quarter due to another write-down from its Omnicare long-term care business. Lynch said last fall that the company was exploring strategic alternatives for that business.

Shares of CVS Health, based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, fell 3% to $70.39 Wednesday morning after markets opened. Broader indexes were climbing.