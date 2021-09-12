Custody fight over child, 6, who survived Italy cable crash

The maternal grandfather couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. But a sister of Eitan's late mother denied that the boy was snatched away from Italy.

“We did not abduct Eitan,'' Gali Peleg told radio station 103 FM in Israel. ”We will not use that word. What happened is that we brought Eitan home."

Gali Peleg wouldn't say exactly where the boy was, only that he had arrived on Saturday. “We are caring for his emotional state and health."

In Italy, Aya Biran told reporters the boy has Italian citizenship and had been living with his parents since when he was a toddler in Italy before the accident. It wasn’t immediately possible to confirm if the child also had Israeli citizenship but he reportedly had an Israeli passport.

The Italian foreign ministry wasn't immediately commenting on the case.

The aunt in Israel told the radio station that the boy “screamed from excitement when he saw us. He said, ‘I’m finally in Israel.'' The aunt added that “everything we did was only for the good of the boy.”

Pavia prosecutors' offices were closed on Sunday and investigators couldn't immediately be reached for comment on Italian news reports that they were considering opening an investigation into the case.

“I am certain and full of hope” that Israeli and Italian authorities will work together “to ensure his return home” to Italy, Aya Biran told reporters.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted a paternal uncle, Or Nirko, as saying Saturday that the Pelegs had the boy’s Israeli passport and had failed to give it to the paternal relatives despite an Italian court order that they do so by Aug. 30. Nirko was quoted as saying that the boy's maternal grandparents had contended that if he stayed in Italy, "Eitan would have grown up without ties to his (Israeli) identity.’’

According to the paternal relatives, the maternal family had challenged in Italian courts the custody arrangement that let Eitan live with Biran, who is a doctor with her own children.

Josef Federman contributed from Jerusalem.