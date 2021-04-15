Curry's 42, Green's triple-double lead Warriors past Thunder

Golden State led 36-32 at the end of the first quarter before taking control. The Warriors led by as many as 27 in the second quarter and took a 75-54 advantage into the break. It was the most points the Warriors have scored in a half this season. Golden State made 13 of 25 3-pointers in the first half and shot 55% overall.

Andrew Wiggins' two-handed jam in traffic put the Warriors up 96-68 in the third and brought Golden State's bench players out of their seats. Curry left the game for good with 32.5 seconds left in the third.

The Warriors led 125-83 after three quarters. Their 50-point third quarter was the highest by any team in any quarter this season.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr. missed his third straight game with a sprained left wrist. ... Green had six assists in the first quarter. ... Shot 61% from the field in the second quarter while holding Oklahoma City to 32% shooting. ... Curry also had eight assists and six rebounds.

Thunder: Guard Lu Dort sat out with left shoulder soreness the day after he scored a career-high 42 points at Utah. ... Rookie forward Aleksej Pokusevski sat out with right arm soreness. ... Forward Isaiah Roby fouled out. ... Shot just 7 of 27 on 3-pointers and made 14 of 25 free throws.

UP NEXT

Warriors: visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

Thunder: visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes to the basket defender by Oklahoma City Thunder center Moses Brown, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Josh Hall, right, drives past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Golden State Warriors guard Mychal Mulder (15) goes up for a dunk in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Roby (22) and center Moses Brown (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) shoots between Golden State Warriors forward Kent Bazemore, left, and center Kevon Looney (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki