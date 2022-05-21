Curry, Warriors rally past Mavs for 2-0 lead in West finals

Doncic shot 12 for 23 and shined in a game of brilliant shotmaking — the Warriors finished 56.1% from the floor. In the first half alone, Dallas edged Golden State 52.3% to 51.2%, including a remarkable 55.6% to 53.3% from 3-point range.

The series shifts to Dallas for Game 3 on Sunday. Golden State is two wins from a return to the NBA Finals for the first time since making five straight trips from 2015-19.

Jordan scored 23 points off the bench, Wiggins had 16 and Klay Thompson — held scoreless in the first half of the series opener — added 15 points for a second straight game.

Jalen Brunson scored eight of the first 14 Dallas points on the way to 31. The Mavericks didn’t have to see as much of Draymond Green, who picked up his fifth foul with 6:01 left in the third, then returned with 6:33 left before fouling out with 2:25 to go.

The teams tangled with 8:03 left in the second quarter in front of the Dallas bench. Warriors reserve Damion Lee closed out as Davis Bertans hit a 3-pointer from the corner and Bertans tripped Lee and sent him in a flip hard to the floor. Lee had to be held back by official Eric Lewis.

The players were issued double technicals.

In Game 1 two days earlier, Doncic faced smothering defense from Wiggins and shot just 6 for 18 and 3 of 10 from deep.

“Luka just didn’t make shots,” coach Jason Kidd said in predicting a far better outing in Game 2.

Golden State continued to push the pace and committed 16 turnovers after 15 in the opener.

RELIABLE LOONEY

Moved back into the starting lineup for the clinching Game 6 of the semifinals against Memphis, Looney shot 10 for 14 after making all five of his field goals in Game 1.

He notched his second career postseason double-double.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas led by as many as 16 in the opening quarter. ... The Mavs were outrebounded again at 43-30 after a 51-35 disadvantage in Game 1. They committed one fewer turnovers with 12 after Doncic had seven in the series opener. “We’ve got to take care of the ball because the Warriors once you turn the ball over, they’re gone, and a lot of times it’s an open 3,” Kidd said beforehand.

Warriors: G Gary Payton II — who broke his left elbow on a hard foul when Memphis star Dillon Brooks clobbered him May 3 on a fast break for a Flagrant 2, ejection and one-game suspension — is doing light individual work on court that includes shooting with his non-dominant right hand and will be re-evaluated in a week. ... F Andre Iguodala missed his ninth straight game with a disc injury in his neck is continuing his rehab with physical therapy and training in the weight room with some light on-court work. The Warriors said they will provide an update when he’s cleared to practice. ... Golden State improved to 8-0 at home this postseason and is 18-5 in Game 2s dating to the 2015 title run. ... Green was voted to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

QUOTABLE

“Steph is the best-conditioned athlete in this game, he never stops moving.” -- Kidd

___

NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts toward referee Eric Lewis after being called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts toward referee Eric Lewis after being called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by forward Draymond Green (23) after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by forward Draymond Green (23) after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) gestures toward Dallas Mavericks players during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Caption Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) gestures toward Dallas Mavericks players during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Caption Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Caption Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Caption Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn