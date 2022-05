Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Morant, Grizzlies 142-112

Brooks was suspended for his Flagrant 2 foul in the first quarter Tuesday night when he pounded the head of a driving Payton, who landed awkwardly and fractured his left elbow. He will be sidelined indefinitely, also with ligament and muscle damage.

Kerr said the play was “dirty” and broke an NBA “code” injuring someone and threatening his career, while Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins and his Grizzlies players defended their hard-nosed style as not dirty at all.

Draymond Green and Golden State kept cool from the opening tip — methodically running away with it. Instead, Memphis forward Kyle Anderson got ejected with 6:19 left for arguing an offensive foul.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Klay Thompson had 21 and nine rebounds and the Golden State Warriors shut down Morant's supporting cast.

Morant's 3 just before the halftime buzzer got the Grizzlies to 64-57 at the break and gave him 17 of his 34 points after a 47-point performance in Game 2. But Morant couldn't do it alone for Memphis, and he was done after rubbing his tender right knee and limping off with 6:19 to play before heading to the locker room.

“He’s getting evaluated now. Nothing further. We just watched the replay," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. "He was going after a dribble and Jordan Poole actually grabbed his knee and yanked it, which kind of triggered whatever happened, so I’m actually going to be very curious to see what happens after that."

Kerr said he “didn't even notice the play.”

Brooks will be back for Game 4 on Monday night at Chase Center, where the raucous sellout crowd included two women holding signs of Payton's face insisting the Warriors "Win it for Gary."

Golden State did so with a balanced attack and energy on both ends after Green called for the offense to do more to better the defense. He dished out eight assists, five points and five rebounds.

“The shot selection was much improved,” Kerr said.

Poole scored 27 points off the bench and Andrew Wiggins added 17 points for Golden State, which used a 10-0 run out of halftime to take command for good.

“We’ve got another game on Monday,” Poole said when asked what he expects next given the latest back-and-forth between the rivals.

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga provided a spark starting in Payton’s place, while Ziare Williams was in for Brooks.

Curry missed his initial two shots then scored his first points of the game by making a big 3 with 0.9 left in the first as the Warriors trailed 28-26.

Morant hit a 31-foot 3-pointer midway through the first and Williams dunked shortly after for a 21-8 lead and Memphis made 6 of 9 shots to start the game. But the Grizzlies went cold and made only 3 of the next 12 and watched the Warriors close the quarter with an 18-7 burst.

“We were just too frenetic to start off the game,” Kerr said.

THOMPSON'S TOUCH

Curry's Splash Brother, Thompson shot 8 for 13 with four 3-pointers in a solid shooting night.

He had been 11 for 38 from the floor, including 5 of 22 on 3-pointers, so far in the series before finding a better groove. Kerr figured it would happen soon enough.

“When we’re getting good shots, the chances of Klay getting hot are much greater, and when he gets hot, our team takes on a different look,” Kerr said. “We just become much tougher to guard.”

ADAMS' ABSENCE

Grizzlies center Steven Adams was available to play for the first time this series series after coming out of the league health and safety protocols but the big man didn't play until the game was out of hand.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: G Desmond Bane's troublesome back was sore during Game 2 but has improved. “His back is progressing. I don't think he's at full strength like he was in the regular season but he’s the ultimate competitor,” Jenkins said. Bane had 16 points in 29 minutes. ... Memphis shot 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the opening quarter.

Warriors: The Warriors outrebounded the Grizzlies 21-14 in the first half and 53-37 overall. ... Golden State is 4-0 playing at home during this postseason and 49-11 dating to the 2015 title run that ended with the franchise's first championship in 40 years.

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant dribbles the ball as he is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, left, and forward Andrew Wiggins during the fourth quarter in Game 3 of an NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference semifinal, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam

Caption Golden State Warriors' Jordan Poole, left, and Andrew Wiggins defends against Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant during the fourth quarter in Game 3 of NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference semifinal in San Francisco on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Scott Strazzante

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to an official's call during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) scores against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson, middle, is called for an offensive foul as he drives on Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) celebrates after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu