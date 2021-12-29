Curry makes 3,000th 3-pointer, Nuggets edge Warriors 89-86

The Warriors tied the game at 84 on a dunk by Gary Payton II with 1:04 remaining. Barton put the Nuggets back in front 86-84 with a tip-in on the ensuing possession.

The Nuggets started the game on a 10-0 run and built a 31-16 lead after the first quarter. Curry remained scoreless deep into the first half, finally getting his first points with 2:08 remaining in the second quarter.

Golden State was hurt by free throws, shooting just 16 of 31 for the game.

HONORING MADDEN

Before the game, the Chase Center held a moment of silence for John Madden. The longtime Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster died Tuesday morning at 85.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Monte Morris sat out with left knee soreness. ... Aaron Gordon missed his third straight game with left hamstring soreness.

Warriors: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Moses Moody remained in health and safety protocols. ... Iguodala returned after missing two games with right knee soreness.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Golden State on Thursday to complete the home-and-home.

Warriors: At Denver on Thursday to begin a brief two-game road trip.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry runs up the court after shooting a 3-point basket, the 3,000th of his career, against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, middle, drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets' Davon Reed, left, and Bones Hyland during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks in front of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, top, is fouled by Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. At right is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)