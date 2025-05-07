Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Curry leaves Warriors' series opener vs. Wolves in 2nd quarter with strained hamstring

Golden State star Stephen Curry exited in the second quarter of the second-round series opener at Minnesota with a strained left hamstring
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By DAVE CAMPBELL – Associated Press
6 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry exited in the second quarter of the second-round series opener at Minnesota with a strained left hamstring, and the Warriors said he would not return to the game on Tuesday night.

Curry grabbed at the back of his left leg after hitting a floater and immediately headed to the locker room, after scoring 13 points in 13 minutes on 5-for-9 shooting. The 37-year-old Curry helped Golden State beat Houston in Game 7 of their first-round series two nights earlier.

The four-time NBA champion and 11-time All-Star averaged 24 points per game against the Rockets in the first round for the sixth-seeded Warriors.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), left, gestures after making a 3-point shot as Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, right, reacts during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

