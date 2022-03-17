Hamburger icon
Curry injures left foot in Warriors blowout loss to Celtics

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, reacts after going for a loose ball next to Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, reacts after going for a loose ball next to Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Nation & World
By JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Stephen Curry went down with a left foot injury late in the first half and didn’t return as Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics routed the Golden State Warriors 110-88 on Wednesday night

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry went down with a left foot injury late in the first half and didn't return as Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics routed the Golden State Warriors 110-88 on Wednesday night.

Curry was injured with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter along the sideline while scrambling for a loose ball as Smart made a diving lunge on the play and landed on the reigning scoring champion's leg. Curry grimaced in pain and got up but hobbled along before exiting on the next dead ball moments later.

That came when Smart made another aggressive play, receiving a Flagrant 1 foul 4:09 before halftime when he leapt and caught his leg on Klay Thompson’s shooting arm. Smart got an earful from furious Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

The team said Curry, who had three points on 1-for-4 shooting, experienced soreness in the foot.

Draymond Green was whistled for a technical for arguing a foul called on Thompson against Smart at the 1:48 mark, with Green throwing his arms up in the air in disgust and yelling.

Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Boston, while Jalen Brown scored 14 of his 26 points in the first half. Smart wound up with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and eight assists.

The Warriors couldn't keep up in their fourth straight home defeat to the Celtics and sixth of seven matchups in the Bay Area.

Boston's stingy defense held Golden State to a cold 29.3% in the first half. Jordan Poole was 1 of 8 but recovered to scored a team-high 29 points.

This was a tough blow for Curry two days after he dazzled for 47 points on his 34th birthday in a 126-112 win against the Wizards on Monday.

Green came off the bench for a second straight game as he regains his strength from a back injury, his minutes increased from 20 to 22.

WISEMAN WORKS

Second-year center James Wiseman returned from his assignment with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors and will continue to build up his conditioning. He started all three games and averaged 17.3 points — going 22 of 42 for 52.4% — 9.7 rebounds and 1.67 blocks over 20.7 minutes.

He hasn’t played since April 10 last year while recovering from right knee surgery.

“The main thing is he’s healthy and he’s moving well and that’s the biggest thing,” Kerr said. "That was our biggest concern going in. Can he build the momentum, sustain it and continue to work on his conditioning, timing and so far, so good. Happy to see him out there.”

TIP-INS

Celtics: Derrick White was 0 for 8 missing all five of his 3-point tries. ... Former Warriors assistant Aaron Miles, now with Boston, made the rounds saying hello to familiar faces before the game. ... Boston improved to 4-7 on the road vs. the Western Conference.

Warriors: Poole has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games. ... Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica were both out with a non-COVID illness, the second straight game Wiggins missed. ... Golden State would have been the first team this season to reach 30 home victories. The Warriors won the first meeting in Boston 111-107 on Dec. 17. ... The Warriors shot 7 for 21 in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At Sacramento on Friday night.

Warriors: Host San Antonio on Sunday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, reaches for the ball next to Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, reaches for the ball next to Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, reaches for the ball next to Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, middle, and guard Klay Thompson (11) look toward officials after Green was called for a technical foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, middle, and guard Klay Thompson (11) look toward officials after Green was called for a technical foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, middle, and guard Klay Thompson (11) look toward officials after Green was called for a technical foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) looks to pass the ball under Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) looks to pass the ball under Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) looks to pass the ball under Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, top, dunks against Boston Celtics center Al Horford during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, top, dunks against Boston Celtics center Al Horford during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, top, dunks against Boston Celtics center Al Horford during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) is congratulated by center Al Horford after scoring and being fouled against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) is congratulated by center Al Horford after scoring and being fouled against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) is congratulated by center Al Horford after scoring and being fouled against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, middle left, talks with Kanye West during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, middle left, talks with Kanye West during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, middle left, talks with Kanye West during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reaches for the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reaches for the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reaches for the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka gestures toward players during the first half of his team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka gestures toward players during the first half of his team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka gestures toward players during the first half of his team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Kanye West, middle, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Kanye West, middle, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Kanye West, middle, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

