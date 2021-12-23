Cuomo won't be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

The trooper, a member of Cuomo's security detail, told James' investigators that Cuomo's conduct made her feel “completely violated because to me, like that’s between my chest and my privates.”

James' report said that although the trooper was upset by Cuomo's unwanted touching, she did not feel she could do anything about it, telling investigators: “I felt completely violated. But, you know, I’m here to do a job.”

The Nassau County investigation was limited only to the encounter at Belmont Park, which is on the county's border with New York City. Authorities in other parts of the state have been looking into other allegations in James' report.

In October, the Albany County sheriff's office filed a misdemeanor groping complaint against Cuomo, but a week later the district attorney asked a judge for more time to evaluate the evidence, saying the sheriff's one-page criminal complaint was "potentially defective."

At the prosecutor's request, a court delayed Cuomo's scheduled arraignment until Jan. 7.