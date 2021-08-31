Cuomo legal woes continue, could cost public at least $9.5M

“We will be reviewing all legal contracts and making appropriate decisions on the need for legal representation and whether to continue any contracts,” Hochul's spokesperson, Haley Viccaro, said.

Cuomo resigned from office following an investigation overseen by Attorney General Letitia James that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo — who denies touching anyone inappropriately or intending to make suggestive comments — accused the women of exaggerating or misinterpreting his behavior.

At least one woman, Lindsey Boylan, has said she intends to sue the ex-governor “and his co-conspirators” over their conduct. The investigation found Cuomo aides retaliated against Boylan. The former senior aide testified Cuomo touched her waist, legs and back, made inappropriate comments calling her attractive, suggested they play strip poker on a plane, and once gave her an unwanted kiss on the lips.

Other suits seem likely.

An attorney for another accuser, Charlotte Bennett, who said Cuomo asked questions about her personal life that led her to believe he was pursuing a sexual relationship with her, suggested the state has an obligation to compensate the women in order to avoid “costly and lengthy” litigation.

“I believe if there is going to be any kind of appropriate conclusion to this, it has to be to make the victims of his misconduct whole,” Debra Katz, attorney for former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett, said.

If Cuomo or the state is sued over his alleged conduct, the public could wind up covering legal fees and any settlement — normally, individuals sued over their conduct as state employees are defended on the state’s dime.

Cuomo, however, could also face individual liability if a court concludes he did something wrong.

As governor, he signed a law that obligates state employees who commit sexual harassment on the job to reimburse the state for any judgements paid out because of their wrongdoing.

The attorney general's office may play a role in deciding whether to cover Cuomo's legal fees, said Andrew Celli, who was a former civil rights bureau chief in the office under then-Attorney General Eliot Spitzer.

“Whatever he does in his next life, he needs to be able to pay those lawyers and direct them and it’s going to be expensive and time-consuming,” Celli said.

Cuomo could also potentially dip into his $18 million campaign war chest to pay legal costs, including a judgment.

“If a private person sues him and it relates to his public office or his previous campaigns, then he can use campaign funds to pay lawyers,” veteran elections lawyer Jerry Goldfeder, former Special Counsel for Public Integrity to then-Attorney General Cuomo, said.

If Cuomo winds up facing criminal charges over a groping allegation made by a former aide, he would likely have to pay for his own defense lawyer. But under state law, he could seek reimbursement from the state if he were to be acquitted on the grounds that the allegations had to do with his job.

That's what happened after former state Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno's acquittal in a fraud trial. The state reimbursed Bruno for $2.4 million in legal fees that were originally paid for by his campaign.