Cuomo book on NY pandemic outbreak short on state missteps

As for his mistakes, Cuomo concedes only a few. Among them, he said, he waited too long to mandate that New Yorkers wear masks.

Other problems with New York’s virus response get less ink, including the state’s struggles to help nursing homes acquire enough protective gear or staff. Cuomo said Republicans have unfairly politicized the thousands of patient deaths at New York nursing homes.

“We have seen how the virus is confronted and defeated,” he said. “New York didn’t do everything right. But there are lessons we can learn that will lead to victory.”

Much of the material in the book would be familiar to anyone who closely followed his daily press briefings at the height of the outbreak, which Cuomo praised as a model of transparency.

Cuomo hasn't disclosed how much he was paid to write the book, which was published by Crown. He has said he intends to donate some proceeds to charity.

The book's release comes amid a pandemic that is still sickening New Yorkers by the thousands.

Citing a spike in new infections, Cuomo last week reinstated restrictions on businesses, schools and religious gatherings in certain virus hot spots. More than 900 virus patients were in the hospital statewide on Monday, the highest total since June.