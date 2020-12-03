Cubs non-tender OFs Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora Jr.

Almora made a key play in Game 7 against Cleveland, running for Schwarber in the 10th inning and advancing to second on Bryant's fly ball to center. Almora then scored the go-ahead run on Ben Zobrist's double in the Cubs' 8-7 victory over the Indians.

Almora was selected by Chicago with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft, and Schwarber went fourth overall in 2014. While Almora has struggled at the plate, Schwarber's lefty power bat could attract significant interest on the open market — especially at designated hitter — despite his shortcomings in left field.

The 27-year-old Schwarber, a converted catcher, stumbled during the pandemic-shortened season, batting .188 with 11 homers in 59 games for the NL Central champions. But he set career highs with 38 homers, 92 RBIs and a .250 batting average in 155 games in 2019.

Almora, 26, is a solid defender in center field and a .271 hitter in 489 career games. But he batted just .167 in 28 games last season.

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh