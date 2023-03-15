Cuba beats Australia, reaches 1st WBC semifinal since 2006

Cuba, which lost the 2006 final to Japan, had been eliminated in the second round of the previous three WBCs. The Cubans won their third straight game in this tournament after losing their first two.

Australia advanced past the group stage for the first time.

Yoán Moncada of the Chicago White Sox had two hits and two walks, and is hitting .421 wth five RBIs. Moncada sparked the third with a one-out double off Mitch Neunborn, who had walked Roel Santos leading off.

Winner Miguel Romero, the second of five Cuban pitchers, allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Santos singled leading off the fifth against loser Josh Guyer, who walked Moncada. Sam Holland walked Robert, and Cuba went ahead on the sacrifice fly by Despaigne, who is hitting .412 (7 for 17) with four RBIs. The 36-year-old outfielder and designated hitter is a fan favorite in Japan after playing for the Pacific League's Chiba Lotte Marines from 2014-16 and Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks from 2017 through last season.

