CSX railroad promises paid sick time to two more unions

CSX CEO Joe Hinrichs is trying to repair relations with his workforce after the bitter contract talks, and these sick time agreements represent a step in that direction. He said providing sick time shows how much the railroad values its employees.

“We have a great respect for the work they do in service to our customers and the nation, and we will continue to partner with them and their representatives to ensure they have the best possible employment experience with our railroad,” Hinrichs said in a statement.

The unions said they will press the other major freight railroads for similar agreements.

“Our strength and solidarity have made the case to the carriers, policymakers and the general public that we deserve paid sick leave,” said Josh Hartford, with the amchinists union's rail division. “We are now seeing the results of years of advocacy by our union and many others on this critical issue.”