CSX 1Q profit jumps 22% on higher rates despite service woes

At the start of the year, CSX had only about 6,218 active employees on average at the height of the omicron wave in January. That jumped to 6,459 in February and has continued growing to hit 6,629 on average in April as more new employees complete their training.

Foote said demand for the railroad's services remains strong but volume was down 2% in the quarter as CSX struggled to handle all the shipments.

The freight railroad's revenue jumped 21% to $3.41 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.29 billion.

CSX said it now expects revenue and operating income to grow at a double-digit rate this year because demand remains so strong.

CSX Corp. is one of the nation’s largest railroads, and it operates more than 21,000 miles (34,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces. It recently got approval to add about 1,200 miles of track and three additional states to its network later this year when it acquires Pan-Am Railways in the northeastern United States.

