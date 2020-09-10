Crypt reopens, honors 2 figures key to Notre Dame Cathedral

The crypt contains remains from archaeological digs discovered underneath the Ile de la Cite, taking visitors back in time. What is left of ramparts and thermal baths can be seen in the middle of the space. The exhibition, mostly of photos, videos and digital screens, surrounds the old stones.

The exhibit pays tribute to Victor Hugo’s famous 1831 novel “Notre-Dame de Paris,” known in English as “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame,” and to Viollet-Le-Duc, who led the restoration of the medieval cathedral a few years later, including the building of its spire, which became a signature of the edifice just like its two Gothic towers.

But it is Hugo’s novel that helped grow the global reputation of the cathedral, de Moudenard said. It “contributes to making this cathedral a national monument,” she said in an interview.

At the time, the French Revolution did away with the cathedral's statues of kings, the edifice was growing fragile and “Victor Hugo himself was upset by the state of this historical heritage.” He did battle with those demolishing edifices, “those who want to get their hands on old buildings to transform them into quarries.”

The exhibit is open to the public until the end of 2022.

A man wearing a protective face mask as precaution against the conoravirus visits archaeological crypt underneath the parvis of Notre-Dame cathedral which reopens today in in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The archaeological crypt was shut down after the cathedral caught fire in April 2019, and it returns with a exhibition called Notre-Dame de Paris from Victor Hugo to Eugene Viollet-le-Duc . (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A woman wearing a protective face masks as precaution against the conoravirus visits archaeological crypt underneath the parvis of Notre-Dame cathedral which reopens today in in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The archaeological crypt was shut down after the cathedral caught fire in April 2019, and it returns with a exhibition called Notre-Dame de Paris from Victor Hugo to Eugene Viollet-le-Duc . (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler