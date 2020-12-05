Crunch UK-EU talks on post-Brexit ties to resume Sunday

“Whilst recognizing the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved,” Johnson and von der Leyen said after speaking by phone for about an hour.

“We are therefore instructing our chief negotiators to reconvene tomorrow in Brussels,” the pair said in their statement, adding that they would reassess the chances of success on Monday night.

The two leaders noted that progress has been achieved in many areas and also the areas of division on the issues of fishing rights, the “level playing field” — the standards the U.K. must meet to export into the bloc — and how future disputes are resolved.

An EU source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were still ongoing, said the fair competition rules that the U.K. should meet before it can export tariff-free into the 27-nation bloc, were still a major stumbling issue after earlier deadlines set for the summer, pushed to September and then the fall had passed.

“Both sides underlined that no agreement is feasible if these issues are not resolved,” von der Leyen and Johnson said Saturday.

The main problem at the heart of the negotiations is how to reconcile how Britain wrests itself free of EU rules and the bloc's insistence that no country, however important, should get easy access to its lucrative market by undercutting its high environmental and social standards.

The politically charged issue of fisheries also continue to play an outsized role. The EU has demanded widespread access to U.K. fishing grounds that historically have been open to foreign trawlers. But in Britain, gaining control of the fishing grounds was a main issue for the Brexiteers who pushed for the country to leave the EU.

With the U.K.’s post-Brexit transition period due to conclude at the end of the year, the discussions are clearly at a crunch point, not least because of the necessary approvals required on both sides after negotiators reach a deal. Without an agreement in place, tariffs will end up being imposed on traded goods at the start of 2021.

Both sides would suffer economically from a failure to secure a trade deal, but most economists think the British economy would take a greater hit, at least in the near-term, as it is relatively more reliant on trade with the EU than vice versa.

___

Casert reported from Brussels.

___

Follow all AP stories about Brexit and British politics at https://apnews.com/Brexit

European Commission's chief negotiator Michel Barnier wears a face mask as he leaves his hotel to head back to Brussels, in London, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. With less than one month to go before the U.K. exits the EU's economic orbit, talks have been paused due to "significant divergences." (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds her notes as she steps away from the podium after making a statement on camera regarding Brexit negotiations, after a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at EU headquarters in Brussels, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Julien Warnand) Credit: Julien Warnand Credit: Julien Warnand

European Commission's chief negotiator Michel Barnier waves as he leaves his hotel to head back to Brussels, in London, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. With less than one month to go before the U.K. exits the EU's economic orbit, talks have been paused due to "significant divergences." (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

European Commission's chief negotiator Michel Barnier wears a face mask as he leaves his hotel to head back to Brussels, in London, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. With less than one month to go before the U.K. exits the EU's economic orbit, talks have been paused due to "significant divergences." (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Pro-European Union membership supporters protest outside Brexit trade negotiations between Britain and the EU outside the Conference Centre in London, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. With less than one month to go before the U.K. exits the EU's economic orbit, talks are continuing, and U.K. officials have said this is the last week to strike a deal. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

A pro-European Union membership supporter protests with illuminated European and Union flags outside Brexit trade negotiations between Britain and the EU at the Conference Centre in London, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. With less than one month to go before the U.K. exits the EU's economic orbit, talks are continuing, and U.K. officials have said this is the last week to strike a deal. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Pro-European Union membership supporters protest outside Brexit trade negotiations between Britain and the EU outside the Conference Centre in London, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. With less than one month to go before the U.K. exits the EU's economic orbit, talks are continuing, and U.K. officials have said this is the last week to strike a deal. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

A pro-European Union membership supporter protests with illuminated European and Union flags outside Brexit trade negotiations between Britain and the EU at the Conference Centre in London, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. With less than one month to go before the U.K. exits the EU's economic orbit, talks are continuing, and U.K. officials have said this is the last week to strike a deal. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham