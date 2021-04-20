Crowds react with joy, wariness to verdict in Floyd's death

Many who watched the trial that followed saw the verdict as a first small step to address centuries of racist policing in a nation founded on slavery. Some say they had prepared themselves for a different, and devastating, outcome.

“We are relieved but not celebrating because the killing continues,” the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who traveled to Minneapolis for the verdict, said in a telephone interview. “We hope this is the breaking point to stop legal lynching.”

In Washington, D.C., London Williams visited Black Lives Matter Plaza while waiting for the verdict and said in the moments before the news came that he wasn't sure he'd ever feel safe if Chauvin was acquitted. Williams, who is Black, burst into tears and doubled over with emotion upon seeing the news of the verdict on his phone.

"We’ve just become so accustomed to not receiving justice. I’m just so very, very overwhelmed right now,” said Tesia Lisbon, a community activist in Florida’s capital of Tallahassee.

Lisbon was one of 19 people arrested by police last September during a Black Lives Matter march.

“We just got so used to not hearing good news, to not having the justice system on your side for so long,” Lisbon said.

As people rejoiced, law enforcement from Minneapolis to Portland, Oregon, prepared for any unrest in the hours to come.

In Portland, Oregon, which has seen repeated protests and vandalism since Floyd’s death, the mayor declared a state of emergency Tuesday and put state police and the National Guard on standby to help local authorities with any unrest.

At a news conference just minutes before the verdict was read, Mayor Ted Wheeler asked businesses to prepare by securing trash bins and making other preparations.

The FBI’s Portland office also said in a statement that the verdict was a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to build a more just society but also cautioned that anyone caught vandalizing property or committing any other crime while protesting would be held accountable.

___

Flaccus reported from Portland, Oregon. Associated Press journalists Jacqueline Martin in Washington and Bobby Caina Calvan in Tallahassee, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A person reacts on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Washington, at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House after the verdict in Minneapolis, in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was announced. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

AniYa A motions as she walks through Times Square in New York, while talking on her cell phone after a Minnesota jury found Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

A woman holding a George Floyd poster pumps her fist across the street from the Hennepin County Government Center, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, after jurors found former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone