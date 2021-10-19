Crowds outside Myanmar's prisons await freed detainees

At Insein Prison in Yangon, which for decades has served as the main place of detention for political prisoners, a stream of buses carrying released detainees exited the gates and pushed slowly through a jubilant crowd. Some shouted with delight and handed roses through the vehicles’ open windows.

Family members hugged and wept as they were reunited after months of uncertainty for some, with the prisoners’ isolation heightened by lockdown measures meant to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

One released detainee, who declined to identify herself to avoid drawing the authorities’ attention, was crying as she stood outside the prison walls and spoke to her daughter on a mobile telephone.

“Your mother is free from the suffering,” she said, blinking away tears. “Please come and wait for me downstairs, my daughter. I am free.”

There were similar scenes on Monday night when the first of the releases began.

Min Aung Hlaing tied the timing of the amnesty to the upcoming traditional Thadingyut festival of lights, suggesting that it could help restore peace and stability. But it was seen by many people as a goodwill gesture meant to offset the unpleasant publicity from being chastised by fellow ASEAN members.

Min Aung Hlaing’s government is already a pariah to many Western nations, which condemn it not only for overthrowing Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government but also for using deadly force to suppress protests against its rule.

A detailed accounting by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners blames security forces for the killings of almost 1,200 civilians. The government now faces a growing insurgency in many parts of the country.

The United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, welcomed the prisoners’ release but said on Twitter that it came “not because of a change of heart, but because of pressure.” He added that they had been detained “illegally for exercising their fundamental human rights.”

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says at least 9,043 people have been arrested since the takeover, and 7,355 were in detention when the amnesty was announced.

Journalists, celebrities and internet influencers were among those benefiting from the amnesty, but important political prisoners such as Suu Kyi remain in detention.

Caption Family members and friends wait to welcome released prisoners outside the Insein Prison Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's government on Monday announced an amnesty for thousands of prisoners arrested for taking part in anti-government activities following February's seizure of power by the military. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Detainees wave from a bus after a mass-prisoner release from the Insein Prison Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's government on Monday announced an amnesty for thousands of prisoners arrested for taking part in anti-government activities following February's seizure of power by the military. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Detainees shout from a bus after a mass-prisoner release from the Insein Prison Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's government on Monday announced an amnesty for thousands of prisoners arrested for taking part in anti-government activities following February's seizure of power by the military. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Detainees wave from a bus after a mass-prisoner release from the Insein Prison Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's government on Monday announced an amnesty for thousands of prisoners arrested for taking part in anti-government activities following February's seizure of power by the military. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A woman talks to her family members on a phone after she was released from the Insein Prison Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's government on Monday announced an amnesty for thousands of prisoners arrested for taking part in anti-government activities following February's seizure of power by the military. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Family members and friends wait to welcome released prisoners outside the Insein Prison Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's government on Monday announced an amnesty for thousands of prisoners arrested for taking part in anti-government activities following February's seizure of power by the military. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Family members and friends wait to welcome released prisoners outside the Insein Prison Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's government on Monday announced an amnesty for thousands of prisoners arrested for taking part in anti-government activities following February's seizure of power by the military. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A detainee is welcomed by his mother after being released from Insein Prison Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's government on Monday announced an amnesty for thousands of prisoners arrested for taking part in anti-government activities following February's seizure of power by the military. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited