Henri thwarts Central Park concert hailing NYC virus rebound

Concertgoers exit The Great Lawn in Central Park after organizers cancel the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert due to approaching thunderstorms on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Concertgoers exit The Great Lawn in Central Park after organizers cancel the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert due to approaching thunderstorms on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York.

Nation & World
Updated 15 minutes ago
A superstar-laden Central Park concert meant to celebrate New York City's recovery from the coronavirus was cut short because of severe weather as Hurricane Henri approached

NEW YORK (AP) — A superstar-laden Central Park concert meant to celebrate New York City's recovery from the coronavirus was cut short because of severe weather as Hurricane Henri approached.

Officials asked concert-goers to leave the park during Barry Manilow’s set amid the threat of lightning. New York City police on Saturday night told concertgoers via Twitter to “calmly move to the nearest exits and proceed to areas outside of the park. This is NOT an emergency."

After some confusion over whether the concert might resume, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, “While it’s disappointing that tonight’s concert had to end early, the safety of everyone in attendance had to come first.”

The highly promoted “Homecoming Concert” featured Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli among the performers.

Saturday's event came after a series of hip-hop concerts in the last week at outdoor venues around the city.

The concert kicked off amid worries about the contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

New York City over the past week has averaged just under 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day, according to state statistics. That’s up from just under 200 cases per day in late June. Only about 54% of all city residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those who attended the concert, the majority of tickets for which were handed out for free, had to show proof of vaccination.

Barry Manilow performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Barry Manilow performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York.

Concertgoers exit The Great Lawn in Central Park after organizers cancel the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert due to approaching thunderstorms on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Concertgoers exit The Great Lawn in Central Park after organizers cancel the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert due to approaching thunderstorms on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York.

Concertgoers attend We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at the Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Concertgoers attend We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at the Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York.

Jon Batiste performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Jon Batiste performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York.

LL Cool J performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
LL Cool J performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York.

Carlos Santana performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Carlos Santana performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York.

Concertgoers attend We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at the Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Concertgoers attend We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at the Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York.

Jennifer Hudson performs with the New York Philharmonic orchestra at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Hudson performs with the New York Philharmonic orchestra at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York.

People arrive before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrates its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
People arrive before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

A man wears a T-shirt reading "WE love NYC" before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrate its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
A man wears a T-shirt reading "WE love NYC" before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

People gather to protest recent mandates requiring vaccines against the coronavirus before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrates its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
People gather to protest recent mandates requiring vaccines against the coronavirus before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

A man dressed as Uncle Sam protests recent mandates requiring vaccines against the coronavirus before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrates its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
A man dressed as Uncle Sam protests recent mandates requiring vaccines against the coronavirus before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

A staff distributes free masks before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrate its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
A staff distributes free masks before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

