Crooked Media partners with publisher Zando for book imprint

On Tuesday, Zando announced that it would partner with Crooked Media, founded in 2017 by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor, for an imprint called Crooked Media Reads. Crooked Media is known for such podcasts as “Pod Save America” and “Lovett or Leave It.”

The first release from the new imprint, Lydia Kiseling's novel “Mobility,” is scheduled for August 2023.