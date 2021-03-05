Crocodile hunt: Search on for escaped reptiles in S. Africa

The crocodiles are thought to be between 1.2 and 1.5 meters long, according to Cape Nature.

Conservation officers have been using cages with food bait inside to try and capture the crocodiles, but that hasn't proved to be very successful because the river is full of fish, van Rhyn said.

Police and Cape Nature officers are concentrating on an area as far as five kilometers (three miles) upstream and five kilometers downstream of the escape point but don't believe the crocodiles will have moved very far.

Van Rhyn said residents of the area should be watchful but shouldn't panic. Crocodiles are nocturnal and generally shy, she said, it's highly unlikely to see one on the streets of Bonnievale.

She said it was not a good idea to go swimming in the river there, though.