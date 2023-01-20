Croatian president blasts EU penalties against Hungary

Milanović has thus developed a reputation as pro-Russia, which he has denied. Yet in recent months, he has openly opposed the admission of Finland and Sweden into NATO amid the war in Ukraine, and the training of Ukrainian troops in Croatia as part of EU aid to the embattled country.

While the heads of state said they both condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine and support its territorial integrity, Milanović said he, like Hungary’s government, doesn't support sanctions against Moscow, and characterized the conflict in Ukraine as a proxy war between Russia and the United States.

“The question is how much damage (sanctions) will bring upon us. It creates damage to Europe,” Milanović said. “We managed to bring Russia and China closer together. In whose interest is this? All those questions will have to be answered to me, especially by those who are making those decisions in my name. I demand an answer.”

Novák on Friday told the news conference that she welcomed Croatia’s Jan. 1 entrance into the 27-country Schengen Area, a zone of border-free travel in Europe.

With the entrance of Croatia into the zone, a border fence separating Hungary and Croatia was subsequently dismantled, a change that Novák said would grow tourism and ease travel between the neighboring countries and move the EU’s external borders further to the south.

Novák also called on Ukrainian authorities to respect the rights of the Hungarian ethnic minority in the western Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia, where she said that Hungarian flags had been recently removed from public institutions in what she called a restriction of minority rights.

___

Jovana Gec contributed to this report from Belgrade, Serbia.

Credit: Noemi Bruzak Credit: Noemi Bruzak