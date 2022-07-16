Croatia: Anthrax found in dead cattle in nature park

Authorities conducted tests on the animal carcasses after reports that the cattle had developed neurological symptoms, the Ministry of Agriculture said. It said all measures were being taken to contain the outbreak in Lonjsko Polje, a flood plain by the Sava River known for its unique environment.

The state HRT television reported that four people also have been hospitalized with light, skin-related symptoms. The report said 107 cattle have died in the past two weeks.