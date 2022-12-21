journal-news logo
X

Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California

Nation & World
45 minutes ago
Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday.

A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub's mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not.

The zoo's veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub's bloodwork, she still isn't standing or moving around often, the zoo said.

“We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day," the zoo said.

The goal is to release animals back into the wild but with severely sick or young cubs like Holly, the zoo said, veterinarians are dedicated to “caring for them until they recover enough to find suitable forever homes.”

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Violent California earthquake damages homes, disrupts power
2
Musk says he'll be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found
3
How will asylum work after Title 42 ends? No one knows yet
4
Trump taxes: House panel to make long-sought returns public
5
Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top