Crews slow New Mexico fires, brace for dangerous conditions

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said damage estimates for homes and structures could reach more than 1,000 by the time all the assessments are done.

On Wednesday, no new evacuations were ordered and some were relaxed. Burns said the biggest new concern was that thunderstorms packing lightning and strong down-draft winds would fuel the fire again Thursday.

Bulldozers and hand crews were building contingency lines near the town of Angel Fire east of Taos to make sure the flames don’t reach U.S. Highway 64 within about 25 miles (40 kilometers) of the Colorado line.

“If we are fortunate enough to dodge that bullet, the cloud cover will actually shade out the fuels and moderate the fire behavior a little bit, which is a good thing,” Burns said Wednesday. “But tomorrow will be the day to tell.”

While the fire encompasses an area more than 1.5 times the size of New York City, fire managers said there are pockets of green within the perimeter that could still burn.

“We’re trying to go all the way around the edge of the fire and we want to keep the fire where it is right now,” Jayson Coil, an operations chief assigned to the blaze, said Wednesday of using bulldozers to cut wide lines that can block flames.

Fire managers also said not all areas have been burned severely, and crews have been able to protect many homes and structures by clearing out vegetation and using sprinklers and hose lays to knock down the flames as they approach populated areas.

Lujan Grisham spoke with President Joe Biden on Tuesday and underscored the impacts of the fires on communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as the drought-stricken state recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in New Mexico.

Biden reaffirmed the support of the federal government and said every effort will be made to provide immediate help to people in the impacted communities. He also expressed his gratitude to the first responders, firefighters and other personnel who are battling the blazes and have come to the aid of residents.

Evacuation orders remain in place for residents near a handful of large blazes in New Mexico, Colorado and Texas, where three large fires were reported Tuesday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Lujan Grisham has warned that many New Mexico residents, depending on where they live, should be ready for potential evacuations all summer given the likelihood for higher fire danger due to strong winds, warmer temperatures brought on by climate change and forecasts for little to no precipitation.

Another fire burning in the Gila National Forest in southern New Mexico had grown more than 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, causing concern among state officials. Forest roads and trails in the area were closed, but officials said late Wednesday crews made good progress during the day that kept the perimeter from growing.

___

Associated Press writer Scott Sonner contributed to this report from Reno, Nevada.

Caption Firefighters with Structure Group 4 clear brush and debris away from cabins along Highway 518 near the Taos County line in New Mexico, May 13, 2022, while fire rages over the nearby ridge. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber Caption Firefighters with Structure Group 4 clear brush and debris away from cabins along Highway 518 near the Taos County line in New Mexico, May 13, 2022, while fire rages over the nearby ridge. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber

Caption Residents of Gallinas Canyon northwest of Las Vegas put out a sign thanking firefighters for saving their homes as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 12, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber Caption Residents of Gallinas Canyon northwest of Las Vegas put out a sign thanking firefighters for saving their homes as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 12, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber

Caption Fire rages along a ridge line east of highway 518 near the Taos County line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber Caption Fire rages along a ridge line east of highway 518 near the Taos County line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber

Caption Firefighter Ryan Le Baron with the Elk Creek fire department out of Colorado watches the fire blaze across a ridgeline near the Taos County line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber Caption Firefighter Ryan Le Baron with the Elk Creek fire department out of Colorado watches the fire blaze across a ridgeline near the Taos County line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber

Caption A chinook helicopter draws water from a pond along Highway 434 to drop on a nearby ridge as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber Caption A chinook helicopter draws water from a pond along Highway 434 to drop on a nearby ridge as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber

Caption Firefighter Vadix Armendarez looks for hot spots along State Highway 434 north of Mora after a late night on the line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber Caption Firefighter Vadix Armendarez looks for hot spots along State Highway 434 north of Mora after a late night on the line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber