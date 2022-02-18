Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Crews restore power, clear debris after Alabama storms

First responders survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado passed through Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Leeds, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

caption arrowCaption
First responders survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado passed through Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Leeds, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

Credit: Butch Dill

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
Roads were being cleared and crews were restoring power to thousands of customers after severe storms and possible tornadoes tore through several Alabama communities

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — Roads were being cleared and crews were restoring power to thousands of customers after severe storms and possible tornadoes tore through several Alabama communities.

One of the storms Thursday evening toppled a tree, crushing a mobile home with people inside in the Birmingham suburb of Leeds, WBRC-TV reported. No serious injuries were reported, Leeds Mayor David Miller said.

In Adamsville, just northwest of Birmingham, a semi-trailer flipped over in high winds, the fire chief said.

Crews from the National Weather Service office that covers Birmingham planned to be out Friday surveying damage in three areas to determine whether tornadoes were the cause.

Nearly 20,000 customers were without power in Alabama at the height of the storms Thursday night, but only about 3,000 customers remained without power by Friday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Tornado warnings and power outages were also reported in Mississippi, where about 2,000 people remained without power shortly after dawn Friday.

caption arrowCaption
Emergency personnel survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado passed through Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Leeds, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

Emergency personnel survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado passed through Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Leeds, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

caption arrowCaption
Emergency personnel survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado passed through Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Leeds, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

Credit: Butch Dill

caption arrowCaption
Emergency personnel survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado passed through Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Leeds, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

Emergency personnel survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado passed through Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Leeds, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

caption arrowCaption
Emergency personnel survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado passed through Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Leeds, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

Credit: Butch Dill

caption arrowCaption
Emergency personnel survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado passed through, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Leeds, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

Emergency personnel survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado passed through, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Leeds, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

caption arrowCaption
Emergency personnel survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado passed through, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Leeds, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

Credit: Butch Dill

In Other News
1
Olympics Live: Russian skating coach back at rink for pairs
2
Abortion recedes from spotlight in Texas' primary election
3
IAEA reviews water release from damaged Japan nuclear plant
4
UN chief: Security threat seems higher than during Cold War
5
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top