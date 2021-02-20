Crews rescue parachutist dangling from Arizona power lines

A statement issued by the fire district said crews had to carefully disentangle the parachutist from the power lines “as a quick release would have caused a slingshot effect on the power lines already under tension."

"On one hand, we didn't want him to make too much contact with the energized power equipment, and then, on the other hand, we didn't want him to fall," Maestas told KSAZ-TV.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but he wasn’t seriously injured, Maestas said. “He was awake and alert and extremely lucky.”

The lines are owned by the Western Area Power Administration, which is run by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Casa Grande Dispatch reported.

Arizona City is nearly 60 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Tucson.