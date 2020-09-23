Crews make progress against enormous LA-area wildfire

“Because the fire transferred out of the timber and into the light fuels near the desert, we were able to make some real progress,” Smith said. Crews will shore up containment lines ahead of hotter, gusty weather predicted for the weekend, he said.

Thousands of residents remain under evacuation orders and warnings near the fire that's now one of the largest on record in Los Angeles County. It's burned for more than two weeks in the San Gabriel Mountains and has destroyed at least 27 homes and other buildings.

It’s one of dozens of other major wildfires raging across the West, including five in California that are among the largest in state history.

Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger U.S. wildfires to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas, especially because climate change has made California much drier. A drier California means plants are more flammable.

