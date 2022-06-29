Crews battle Maryland summer camp fire, no injuries reported

Firefighters were initially dispatched around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.

When units arrived on scene, they found smoke showing through the roof and a second alarm was initiated, Campbell said. About 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania were on the scene working to extinguish the blaze, she said.