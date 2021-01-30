Crews battle flames, cold, wind in huge recycling plant fire

Firefighters did “a remarkable job, nonstop, just hitting the fire at every direction in order to contain it in that structure," Lora said. There had been concern about the flames spreading, particularly to a nearby chemical factory, “which would have been a much bigger concern," he said.

“We’re going to be here for a few days dealing with this,” he said, also citing the impact on hundreds of employees at the plant and neighboring structures.

Atlantic Coast Fibers processes cardboard, paper, plastic containers, and other materials for recycling, according to its website. The family-run company dates back over 80 years.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said, but he doesn't consider it suspicious. Fires are not uncommon in recycling plants, he said.

"A lot of oils get on the recycling, the cardboard that they pick up on the streets in the sanitation trucks. So, batteries, acids can start a fire. A lot of factors," Trentacost told WLNY-TV.

The fire came two years to the day after a massive blaze at the Marcal paper plant in nearby Elmwood Park destroyed 30 of 36 buildings, as well as a familiar red sign visible from Interstate 80. About 500 people lost their jobs. The cause was never determined, but prosecutors said arson wasn’t suspected.

Firefighters battle a blaze in an industrial area on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Passaic, NJ. The multi-alarm fire in a recycling plant started after midnight and burned into the morning. Officials say the blaze broke out around midnight at the Atlantic Coast Fibers plant and sent flames shooting into the dark as 20 fire departments converged to fight it. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen). Credit: Kevin Hagen Credit: Kevin Hagen