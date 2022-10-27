Credit Suisse unveils 'radical' strategy as 3Q loss hits $4B

The bank plans to reduce its cost base by about 15% -– or 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.5 billion) -– by 2025, and said a “headcount reduction” of about 5% of its workforce -– about 2,700 employees -– was already under way.

Credit Suisse has sought transformations before and has faced issues including bad bets on hedge fund investments, among other troubles. Last week it announced settlements in the United States and France.

The bank said it has struck a deal to transfer a “significant portion” of its securitized products group to an investor group led by Apollo Global Management.

Credit Suisse said revenues in the third quarter rose 4% to 3.8 billion Swiss francs ($3.9 billion).