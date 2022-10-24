Credit Suisse to pay $234M to settle French tax fraud case

It comes just a week after Credit Suisse agreed to pay $495 million in a U.S. settlement over a yearslong dispute tied to mortgage-backed securities, an investment vehicle that played a central role in the 2008 financial crisis.

The settlements are just the latest of a string of woes for Credit Suisse, including bad bets on hedge funds and a spying scandal involving UBS.

A Swiss court fined the bank more than $2 million in June for failing to prevent money laundering linked to a Bulgarian criminal gang more than 15 years ago.

CEO Thomas Gottstein announced in July that he was resigning after 2 1/2 years in the job as the bank posted a net loss of 1.6 billion Swiss francs (about $1.7 billion) in the second quarter.