Credit Suisse shares sink as key investor vows no more help

The tumble came after Ammar Al Khudairy, the chairman of key Credit Suisse shareholder Saudi National Bank, told Bloomberg and Reuters that it has ruled out further investments in the Swiss bank to avoid regulations that kick in when it has a stake above 10%.

Saudi National Bank put in some 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion) to acquire a holding just under 10% as Credit Suisse looked to raise funding from investors last year and roll out a new strategy to overcome an array of troubles.

Those include bad bets on hedge funds, repeated shake-ups of its top management and a spying scandal involving Zurich rival UBS.

On Tuesday, Credit Suisse published its annual report for 2022 indicating that managers had identified “material weaknesses” in the bank's internal control over financial reporting as of the end of last year. That fanned new doubts about the bank's ability to weather the recent storm.