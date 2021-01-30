Creator of 'Bernie' mittens partners with teddy bear maker

“Jen is going to work hand-in-hand — mitten-in-hand — with each one of our designers" to ensure that the ‘Bernie mitten' design in multiple patterns is produced in a way that meets her standards of quality, said Hayes McCarthy, vice president of product innovation, brand creative and consumer experience. “We're excited to be in the mittens category."

It's not clear when the first mittens would be available for purchase. Those interested in getting a pair can leave an email at the company's website.

In the past, Vermont Teddy Bear has made special bears to raise money for Make-A-Wish Vermont, and recently gave office space to the organization for $1 a year, said James Hathaway, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont. Hathaway said the charity lost $250,000 in revenue during the pandemic.

“We are so grateful to Vermont Teddy Bear, Jen, and of course to Bernie for being so Bernie," Hathaway said in a statement.