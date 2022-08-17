Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs

Joe Mantiply pitched the eighth for Arizona, which is now 2-19 in San Francisco’s waterfront ballpark since Giants manager Gabe Kapler took over ahead of the virus-shortened 2020 season. Wilmer Flores hit a two-out double but the Giants again couldn't convert.

Kennedy (4-6) bent over in frustration as Crawford's ball sailed out. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo could be seen arguing but it wasn't clear why.

Junis struck out seven — one off his season high — and Walker's homer was his only run surrendered and one of four hits he allowed over seven impressive innings. The right-hander was coming off his shortest start of the year last Wednesday at San Diego in a 13-7 loss. He still hasn't won in five starts since beating the Dodgers on June 10.

Alex Young relieved and pitched a 1-2-3 eighth then John Brebbia (6-1) struck out two in the ninth for the win.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: 2B Ketel Marte was held out of the starting lineup for a second straight game with tightness in his left hamstring. “He's still day to day, and when he's not day to day he's probably going to be our designated hitter,” Lovullo said. ... SS Nick Ahmed, on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, continues to rehab the injury and will be in the treatment phase until he's no longer experiencing symptoms, Lovullo said. “He's not even close to baseball activities,” Lovullo said.

Giants: Bart, who had a career-best three hits Monday after dealing with a sprained right ankle, extended his hitting streak to eight games and has been finding a groove since recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on July 6. “Probably more important than anything else, he looked refreshed, like there had been sort of a weight lifted,” Kapler said, “like he got some rest.”

UP NEXT

RHP Zach Davies (2-4, 4.11 ERA) pitches the third game of the four-game set Wednesday night seeking his first win since May 13 against the Cubs. The Giants counter with LHP Carlos Rodón, who tries to win his fourth straight start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada (39) celebrates after scoring on Brandon Crawford's two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The Giants won 2-1. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada (39) celebrates after scoring on Brandon Crawford's two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The Giants won 2-1. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria strikes out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria strikes out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria turns away after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria turns away after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker (53) celebrates with third base coach Tony Perezchica after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker (53) celebrates with third base coach Tony Perezchica after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Jakob Junis pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Jakob Junis pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws to first base for the out on a ground ball hit Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws to first base for the out on a ground ball hit Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho walks to the dugout after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho walks to the dugout after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The Giants won 2-1. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The Giants won 2-1. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater reacts after being called out on strikes against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater reacts after being called out on strikes against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly (18) throws to first base for an out on San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada, who bunted during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly (18) throws to first base for an out on San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada, who bunted during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Jakob Junis reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Seth Beer during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Jakob Junis reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Seth Beer during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez