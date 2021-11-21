Crawford stops Porter in 10th to keep WBO welterweight title

Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple.

Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight.

On the undercard, Esquiva Falcao (29-0) beat Patrice Volny (16-1) by way of a technical decision at 2:18 of the sixth round, after the fight was stopped because of an inadvertent head butt. Janibek Alimkhanuly (11-0) remained undefeated with an eighth-round TKO over Hassan N’Dam (38-6).

Adam Lopez (15-3) and Adan Ochoa (12-2) fought to a no-decision. The bout was stopped due to a cut to Ochoa caused by a headbutt. Karlos Balderas (11-1) scored his second straight KO win with a fourth-round TKO over Julio Cortez (15-4). In his pro debut, Tiger Johnson had a fourth-round TKO over Antonius Grable (3-2-1).

___

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Terence Crawford knocks down Shawn Porter to win a welterweight title boxing match Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) Credit: Chase Stevens Credit: Chase Stevens

Caption Shawn Porter lies on the mat after he was knocked down by Terence Crawford during a welterweight title boxing match Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) Credit: Chase Stevens Credit: Chase Stevens

Caption Terence Crawford lands a right to Shawn Porter during a welterweight title boxing match Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) Credit: Chase Stevens Credit: Chase Stevens

Caption Terence Crawford hits Shawn Porter during a welterweight title boxing match Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) Credit: Chase Stevens Credit: Chase Stevens

Caption Terence Crawford hits Shawn Porter during a welterweight title boxing match Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) Credit: Chase Stevens Credit: Chase Stevens

Caption Terence Crawford hits Shawn Porter during a welterweight title boxing match Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) Credit: Chase Stevens Credit: Chase Stevens

Caption Terence Crawford hits Shawn Porter during a welterweight title boxing match Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) Credit: Chase Stevens Credit: Chase Stevens

Caption Shawn Porter sits in his corner between rounds during a welterweight title boxing match against Terence Crawford, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) Credit: Chase Stevens Credit: Chase Stevens